Disabled People Languishing In Psych Wards Due To Govt Cuts

National’s cuts to disability support funding and freezing of new residential placements has resulted in significant mental health decline for intellectually disabled people.

“It’s unacceptable that government decisions have resulted in trauma for disabled people, their families, and carers. Clinicians are clearly seeing a decline in the mental health of their intellectually disabled patients as a result,” Priyanca Radhakrishnan said.

“A report in the New Zealand Medical Journal published today, outlines clinicians’ concerns that intellectually disabled people are being declined residential placements because of the government’s freeze on new placements. They note this is leading to an increase in high-risk suicidal and violent behaviour.

“We have been down this road before and know the dangers which come with institutionalisation. We’ve seen in the Royal Commission of Inquiry, the risks of returning to a time where individuals were placed into care completely unfit for their needs.

“These cuts take us back decades and are causing years of irreversible harm for disabled people and their families. Some have been unable to transition back to the community, and are effectively trapped in hospitals, blocking access to others who need care.

“With the funding freeze meaning no new residential places are funded, families who’d already made the decision to place a loved one in a care home after visiting the residence have now been locked out of this option.

“Louise Upston needs to start taking responsibility for this and stop blaming Needs Assessment and Service Coordination (NASC).

“She must reverse these changes immediately and ensure that NASCs are supported to honour the care packages previously agreed upon so that all disabled people, their families and carers can access the support they need,” Priyanca Radhakrishnan said.

