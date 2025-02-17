New Programme To Grow Manufacturing Workforce

Hon Chris Penk

Minister for Small Business and Manufacturing

A new pilot programme connecting high school students with New Zealand manufacturers has launched, Small Business and Manufacturing Minister Chris Penk has announced.

“Manufacturing is a powerful economic player, contributing about 8.4 percent of New Zealand’s GDP and employing 10 percent of our workforce – but businesses are telling us skill shortages are curbing productivity,” Mr Penk says.

“Manufacturing can supercharge our economic growth and strengthen our competitive edge on the world stage, if the sector is given the right support to thrive and increase its exports.

“That’s why our Government has teamed up with Advancing Manufacturing Aotearoa to establish an ‘earn as you learn’ pilot in Waikato. This offers high school students hands-on experience with local manufacturers, while earning a qualification and a paycheque.

“Students will spend two days in the classroom, three days working each week with a manufacturing business and leave with an NZ Certificate in Manufacturing Level 3.

“It’s fantastic to see educators and industry leaders, supported by government, coming together to tackle practical challenges businesses are facing, and providing young Kiwis with the opportunity to forge a pathway into a rewarding career.

“This pilot is just one part of a broader partnership with Advancing Manufacturing Aotearoa, focused on supporting the sector to grow, innovate and foster new talent.

“I’m excited to follow the journeys of these students as they help shape the future of New Zealand manufacturing.”

