Preparing More PhD Students To Lift Productivity

A new university programme will help prepare PhD students for world-class careers in science by building stronger connections between research and industry, Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Dr Shane Reti says.

“Our Government is laser focused on growing New Zealand’s economy and to do that, we must realise the potential of our science, innovation and technology sector,” says Dr Reti.

“New Zealand’s PhD programmes are excellent at preparing students for a career in academia. What they are not doing is giving students the skills to use that cutting-edge science to grow Kiwi businesses.”

The new applied doctorate scheme will be hosted by the University of Auckland, Victoria University of Wellington, University of Otago and Massey University, in partnership with New Zealand’s science, innovation and technology industry.

“This scheme will equip PhD students in STEM subjects with the practical skills they need to apply their knowledge to real-world problems within ambitious businesses, alongside their core advanced research skills,” Dr Reti says.

“This scheme will incorporate practical training and opportunities for students to apply their knowledge and develop strong relationships with the science, innovation and technology industry.

“With more hands-on experiences that businesses need, such as project management, finance and the ability to commercialise intellectual property, a greater range of career options will open up for PhD students.

“Businesses will benefit from improved access to advanced researchers, who have the skills to jump straight in and apply their knowledge, and students will be equipped with the skills they need to help grow New Zealand’s economy.”

$20 million over the next five years will support up to 30 students each year to access the scheme.

The host universities will work through details of the scheme and contracting with MBIE, with the aim to invite applications for the first PhD students later in 2025.

