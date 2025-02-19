Going For Growth To Boost Farmer Confidence

Hon Todd McClay

Minister of Agriculture

The Government is turbo charging growth to return confidence to the primary sector through common sense policies that are driving productivity and farm-gate returns, Agriculture Minister Todd McClay announced today.

“The latest Federated Farmers Farm Confidence Survey highlights strong momentum across the sector and the Government’s firm commitment to back rural New Zealand, with farmer confidence surging by 68 points since July 2024 – the largest one-off improvement in sentiment since the question was introduced,” Mr McClay says.

“With the primary sector generating more than 80 per cent of New Zealand’s goods exports directly employing more than 359,000 Kiwis, ensuring its continued success is crucial to every Kiwi’s economic future. “That’s why last year we took over 20 actions to slash red tape and free up farming, unwinding the damage done by the previous government.

“And we’re not stopping there. This year we are going for growth and will deliver on further actions that will support the long-term success of the rural sector. We are focused on four key themes:

Slashing regulatory burden – replacing the NPS for freshwater, reforming the resource management system, removing barriers to vegetable growing, improving the freshwater farm plan system, continuing to reduce duplication and simplify the regulations in place for farmers and growers.

– replacing the NPS for freshwater, reforming the resource management system, removing barriers to vegetable growing, improving the freshwater farm plan system, continuing to reduce duplication and simplify the regulations in place for farmers and growers. Accelerating Innovation and Productivity – improving access and adoption of new technologies and world-class innovations, driving more permissive regulatory conditions that allow for productivity growth and profit for landowners.

improving access and adoption of new technologies and world-class innovations, driving more permissive regulatory conditions that allow for productivity growth and profit for landowners. Enabling infrastructure and trade – Facilitating water storage solutions to build resilience against drought and the opportunity of diversification, remove trade barriers and support supply chains, grow greater access to investment capital and risk management.

– Facilitating water storage solutions to build resilience against drought and the opportunity of diversification, remove trade barriers and support supply chains, grow greater access to investment capital and risk management. Strengthening support for rural communities, improving access to essential services and infrastructure, strengthening local support networks, catchment groups and rural leadership capabilities.

“These next steps are part of a broader vision for a thriving primary sector that continues to drive economic growth while delivering high-quality, safe produce. We are committed to growing the primary sector, and we won’t be shutting down farms or sending jobs and production overseas.

“The positive momentum we are seeing now is just the beginning. The Government will continue delivering for rural communities -- ensuring they remain at the heart of New Zealand’s economic success,” Mr McClay says.

