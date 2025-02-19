Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government Must Keep Cutting To Keep Interest Rate Relief Coming

Wednesday, 19 February 2025, 2:11 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

The Government must keep cutting to keep the interest rate relief coming, says ACT Leader David Seymour in response to a 0.5 point cut in the Official Cash Rate.

“Households who’ve done it tough through a cost-of-living crisis are seeing their sacrifices pay off. Today’s good news can be credited in part to New Zealanders’ financial discipline, which has eased inflation and made mortgage relief possible," says Seymour.

“The Government has been doing its part too, reining in Labour’s spending commitments. But we need to do more. The households paying the bills deserve a government that’s as disciplined as they are.

“We can’t expect to coast our way to ongoing interest rate cuts. We need persistent action from Wellington to keep cutting the waste, and ACT is continuously putting ideas forward.

“Less waste and lower interest rates means firms, farms, and families can keep more of their own money, to spend and invest on their own priorities. That is how we achieve real prosperity and economic growth.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 