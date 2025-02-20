Regional Tourism Boost To Attract International Visitors

Hon Louise Upston

Minister for Tourism and Hospitality

A new $3 million fund from the International Conservation and Tourism Visitor Levy will be used to attract more international visitors to regional destinations this autumn and winter, Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston says.

“The Government has a clear priority to unleash economic growth and getting our visitor numbers back to 2019 levels will be critical to our economic growth goals.

“The Regional Tourism Boost contestable fund will open at the end of February for activity in the April to July period.”

Speaking to the Regional Tourism New Zealand members’ meeting in Auckland, Louise Upston said collaboration between tourism organisations would be essential. Regions applying would also need to promote travel opportunities outside main tourism hotspots.

“I expect regions to join up to accelerate work to promote their wider region, so visitors have opportunities to explore multiple parts of our wonderful country.

“Quality is also part of the process. Regions will demonstrate they have the capacity to host an increased number of visitors, ensuring a smooth and special experience once they arrive.

“This initiative is another push in our Tourism Boost, developed by the Government in partnership with industry to support immediate growth in visitor numbers, drive export activity and deliver economic growth.

“Tourism is a crucial part of our focus on economic growth, with domestic and international tourism expenditure at almost $38 billion and supporting nearly 200,000 jobs.

“We’re ramping up marketing activity and this fund, plus my recent announcement for additional Australia campaign activity, will start to give tourism the boost it needs.

“We know it will be supported by New Zealanders – 93 per cent of New Zealanders surveyed last year agreed that tourism is good for the country.

“This is a year of opportunity. 2025 is our chance to reinforce the value of tourism to a humming, vibrant country, where we welcome anyone, from anywhere, anytime,” Louise Upston says.

Notes:

The Fund is open to groups of collaborating organisations, but each group must include at least two Regional Tourism Organisations (RTO) and have an RTO as a lead organisation.

Funding is available for existing or new activities that can be delivered between April and July 2025, in order to increase visitation over the Autumn/Winter season.

