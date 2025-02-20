Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Police Campaign Welcomed

Thursday, 20 February 2025, 1:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Casey Costello
Associate Minister of Police

The new Police marketing campaign starting today, recreating the ‘He Ain’t Heavy’ ad from the 1990s, has been welcomed by Associate Police Minister Casey Costello.

“This isn’t just a great way to get the attention of more potential recruits, it’s a reminder to everyone about what policing is and the quality of NZ Police,” Ms Costello says.

“As a serving officer when the original ad came out, I remember the impact it had and how proud I felt and I wasn’t surprised to hear that there was such a positive reaction from Police to the proposal to update it.

“No actors were used. More than 100 Police, their families and colleagues from other emergency services were involved and opened up their homes for filming.

“Our Police is world class and it’s important that the public understands all the work they do to prevent crime and serve their communities.”

The Minister said that the new campaign also provided potential recruits with a picture of what it meant to join the Police.

“Police are doing a huge amount of work to drive recruitment, improving the application and training process and since the Government lifted funding in the Budget there has been an unprecedented number of applications.

“To get 500 extra frontline Police and improve the safety of our communities we need to keep that pipeline going, and I’m sure this new campaign will help keep the number of high-quality applicants flowing.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 