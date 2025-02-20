New Police Campaign Welcomed

Hon Casey Costello

Associate Minister of Police

The new Police marketing campaign starting today, recreating the ‘He Ain’t Heavy’ ad from the 1990s, has been welcomed by Associate Police Minister Casey Costello.

“This isn’t just a great way to get the attention of more potential recruits, it’s a reminder to everyone about what policing is and the quality of NZ Police,” Ms Costello says.

“As a serving officer when the original ad came out, I remember the impact it had and how proud I felt and I wasn’t surprised to hear that there was such a positive reaction from Police to the proposal to update it.

“No actors were used. More than 100 Police, their families and colleagues from other emergency services were involved and opened up their homes for filming.

“Our Police is world class and it’s important that the public understands all the work they do to prevent crime and serve their communities.”

The Minister said that the new campaign also provided potential recruits with a picture of what it meant to join the Police.

“Police are doing a huge amount of work to drive recruitment, improving the application and training process and since the Government lifted funding in the Budget there has been an unprecedented number of applications.

“To get 500 extra frontline Police and improve the safety of our communities we need to keep that pipeline going, and I’m sure this new campaign will help keep the number of high-quality applicants flowing.”

