ACT Welcomes Further Debate On Banking Wokery

In response to the draw of the Financial Markets (Conduct of Institutions) Amendment (Duty to Provide) Amendment Bill from Parliament's ballot:

“When I first raised the problem of climate ideology in banking, it was an issue only grumbled about across the farm fence. Now it’s a mainstream concern, challenged in New Zealand’s highest chambers of power,” says ACT Rural Communities spokesperson Mark Cameron, who is also leading a select committee inquiry into rural banking practices.

“The ACT team will be looking at the detail of this bill before forming a position.

“In the meantime, ACT will continue to make the case for tackling woke banking practices at the cause. That includes the Net Zero Banking Alliance, which major banks in the United States, Canada, and Australia are rightly fleeing. We’ve also challenged the stupid climate commitments placed on banks by the Financial Markets Authority.”

