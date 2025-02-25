Refreshed Eating Disorders Strategy Announced During Awareness Week

Hon Matt Doocey

Minister for Mental Health

Associate Minister of Health

As part of Eating Disorders Awareness Week, Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey is announcing his intention to refresh New Zealand’s eating disorders strategy, and shining a spotlight on the work and research being done to support people with disordered eating.

“Very positive work is being done across the country to address eating disorder issues and the Government wants to take this even further. Eating disorders are not choices, they are a health crisis that have the potential to disrupt people’s lives. New Zealand’s strategy has not been refreshed in 16 years and it is time for an update.

“Today I am signalling my intent to refresh the ‘Future Directions for Eating Disorders Services in New Zealand’ strategy document, with the objective of having clear prioritised actions for implementation. Other focuses will include identifying where further efforts across eating disorders services are required, and improving our understanding of eating disorder data.

“There is also great opportunity to grow and utilise the peer support workforce more – professionals with lived experience who help people within the health system.

“The introduction of new roles like lived-experience peer support workers and family peer support workers provides additional valuable help, along with reassurance that recovery is possible. They also recognise the important role that families play in treatment and provide support to families.

“The refresh we are carrying out will give an opportunity to better explore how to help people benefit from these roles more.

“Currently there are not many peer support workers in New Zealand focused specifically on eating disorders. Today I had privilege of meeting with one of the only peer support workers who works exclusively at an eating disorder service, based at Hillmorton Hospital, to discuss their unique role in improving treatment.

Mr Doocey also met with the South Island Eating Disorders (SIEDs) service today to show his support for the sector.SIEDS is one of four regional specialist eating disorders hubs, which work closely with their district partners or ‘spokes’.

“It is always inspiring to meet with our frontline clinicians, and to hear about innovation and improvements that are underway to support people, including those with eating disorders, to make a full recovery,” Mr Doocey says.

“Important research is being done in the sector – SIEDs is involved in research partnerships with the University of Otago, with a particular focus onprevention and understanding more about the genetics of eating disorders that will contribute treatment advances internationally.

“The team are also working on expanding Media Smart, an eight-lesson programme aimed at improving body image and reducing eating disorder risk factors among young people.

“Prevention is key in this space, and this programme has shown significant improvements in intermediate-aged students' resilience against harmful media messages.

“It is work like this that will contribute to helping people with mental health and addiction needs, as well as supporting people to stay well and help us reach the mental health targets this Government has committed to.”

Eating Disorders Awareness Week is an annual campaign to educate the public about the realities of eating disorders and to provide hope and visibility to individuals and loved ones impacted by eating disorders. Eating Disorders Awareness Week 2025 is taking place from 24 February to 2 March. New Zealand’s Body Image and Eating Disorder Awareness Week will take place between 2 September and 8 September.

