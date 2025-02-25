Whangārei Hospital Transit Lounge Open To Patients

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Health

Health Minister Simeon Brown has today officially opened Whangārei Hospital’s new transit lounge, where patients can prepare to leave hospital after treatment.

“The Government’s $3.75 million investment into this lounge provides an important space for patients who are medically fit to leave the ward. It helps with their timely discharge while they wait for medication, discharge papers, or transport.

“I know that being in hospital can be challenging for patients and their families and how important it is to get home following treatment.

“The lounge provides patients a calm, transitional environment where they continue to be cared for by nurses as they wait to transition to their home or another facility.

“It will also be used for incoming patients who are only staying for a short period of time, such as a person coming from a rural hospital for a test or a patient being transferred to another hospital, which means they don’t need to be accommodated in the emergency department.

“Alongside the benefit the lounge will bring to patients, it will also free up bed availability and help to improve hospital flow, which are key to achieving the Government’s health target for shorter stays in emergency departments.

“Improving health infrastructure is a priority for this Government. The previous transit lounge was not fit-for-purpose, which is why I am pleased to see projects like this being prioritised. The new transit lounge has capacity for eight chairs, six beds, and other services including shower facilities.

“There are currently 19 hospitals around the country that have a dedicated transit lounge, including sites as small as Wairau Hospital and as large as Auckland City Hospital.

“I’m pleased for the patients who will get to experience this transit lounge in the future, ensuring those that come through Whangārei Hospital receive access to timely, quality healthcare,” Mr Brown says.

