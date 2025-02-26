Māori Housing Partnership To Deliver 100 Affordable Rental Homes

Hon Tama Potaka

Associate Minister of Housing

A further $36 million Government investment into affordable Māori housing will benefit whānau across Aotearoa New Zealand, Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka says.

The Minister today announced additional funding of $36 million to national iwi collective Ka Uruora that will continue momentum and enable the delivery of 100 affordable rental homes across Auckland, Marlborough / Nelson, Taranaki, Waikato, Thames and Hawke’s Bay.

“We have a firm focus on enabling economic growth that benefits whānau.” Mr Potaka says.

“The Government’s partnerships with Māori entities like Ka Uruora for affordable housing is an important tool for creating jobs while making it more equitable for Māori whānau to be able to live in warm, stable and secure affordable homes. A good home can mean a world of difference for stable education and employment.

“Today’s announcement is in addition to the $200 million in funding we are accelerating for 400 affordable rentals announced at the start of February, and it is in addition to the $82 million in funding announced in November for 12 Māori housing providers for about 198 whare in areas where there is a high demand for affordable housing.

“The partnership with Ka Uruora will see them contribute $26 million into the delivery of these 100 affordable rentals.” Mr Potaka said.

“These partnerships will help support the many whānau who struggle to pay a market rental.”

Founded in Taranaki, Ka Uruora is a growing collective of 20 Iwi and Māori partners across Taranaki, Te Tau Ihu, Central North Island, Waikato, Hauraki and Hawkes Bay.

To date, Ka Uruora has delivered 65 affordable rentals with a further 107 affordable rentals in the existing pipeline. This additional funding will enable Ka Uruora to build additional homes across the motu.

The funding is administered by Te Tūāpapa Kura Kāinga – Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and Te Puni Kōkiri under the Whai Kāinga Whai Oranga programme. It is an extension to the current Whai Kāinga Whai Oranga prototype, which Ka Uruora signed with the Crown in 2022 - a $57.8 million investment to deliver up to 172 affordable rentals.

