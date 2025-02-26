Clinical Psychology Interns Boost Mental Health Workforce

Hon Matt Doocey

Minister of Mental Health

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey says a record number of health-funded clinical psychology interns show that the Government’s laser focus on improving the mental health workforce pipeline is working.

“In the first year of growing mental health and addiction capacity under New Zealand’s first dedicated Mental Health Workforce Plan, I am pleased to announce that we’ve increased the number of clinical psychology students receiving Health New Zealand-funded internships to 59, up from 41 in 2023 before the Government’s work commenced,” Mr Doocey says.

“While this represents 55 full-time equivalent (FTE) clinical psychology internships as some interns are part-time, we will continue to be ambitious in growing the mental health and addiction workforce. We have committed to growing the number of funded internships to 70 in 2026 and 80 in 2027.”

Mr Doocey says the Government is committed to doubling the number of funded clinical psychologist internships, from 40 in 2023 to 80 in 2027.

“Each year hundreds of university students graduate with Psychology degrees. But because there is such a constrained pathway to working clinically, we are missing out on an opportunity to better meet the needs of one of our biggest skills shortages in the mental health workforce.”

Mr Doocey met with some of the interns today who are also benefiting from the recently piloted clinical psychology hub in Waikato. The hubs coordinate with a number of different services to help the interns experience different environments in which clinical psychologists work.

“We are doing what’s needed to ensure that psychology students have placements to further their studies and careers, and to ensure that Kiwis can get the right help and support they need, when they need it.

“We are also developing an associate psychologist role, so that from the start of next year there are more pathways for psychology students to utilise their skills.

“New Zealanders deserve timely access to mental health and addiction support and I’m pleased that our initiatives are already helping people, so that they can thrive and be supported to have the quality of life that they deserve.”

