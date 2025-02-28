Jones Heads To World’s Largest Mining Conference

Hon Shane Jones

Minister for Resources

The world’s largest annual mining conference will provide a platform to showcase to the international community the progress the Coalition Government is making to get the sector to work, Resources Minister Shane Jones says.

Mr Jones is travelling tomorrow to the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada conference in Toronto. The annual conference draws 30,000 attendees from 135 countries and is covered by around 400 accredited media companies.

“This is where the global resources sector gets business done and it will be the first time for more than 10 years a New Zealand government minister will be there putting the case for investing in our country,” Mr Jones says

“During the past year the Coalition Government has delivered for the resources sector. This major conference is our best opportunity yet to tell the international mining and investment community that New Zealand is moving from being ‘open for business’ to ‘doing business’ – and is ready for investment.

“Our recently launched Minerals Strategy and Critical Minerals List clearly articulates what we have to offer and how the international community can invest. More investment in our minerals sector means more high-paying regional jobs, regional revenue and growth for our economy.

“Participating in the Mines Minister Summit during the world’s biggest mining conference will provide an unrivalled opportunity to speak directly to the industry and investors about our transformative vision for the resources sector.

“I will also be meeting industry CEOs, investment firms and ministerial counterparts to highlight how our fast-track legislation and our vision for the resources sector provides a golden opportunity for investment while delivering prosperity for New Zealanders.

“I look forward to speaking to the world as we work towards our goal of doubling mineral exports to NZ$3 billion by 2035,” Mr Jones says.

Mr Jones returns from Toronto on 7 March.

© Scoop Media

