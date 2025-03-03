PSA Survey Proves Govt’s Cuts Are Hurting Patients

The National Government’s decision to cut jobs and freeze recruitment of health care workers is hurting frontline services and harming patients.

“The PSA’s health workforce survey shows 81 percent of health workers believe the cuts and restructuring they’ve been subjected to over the last year have hurt the services they deliver,” Labour health spokesperson Ayesha Verrall said.

“Our healthcare workers are enduring job cuts, underfunding and a hiring freeze, and they can see every day the impact that it’s having on their ability to help people in need.

“The survey of almost 1300 health workers shows that cuts and hiring freezes result in longer waiting lists and burnt out staff, both of which can contribute to poorer health for patients.

“Cuts to services mean people can’t get the care and treatment they need to help their condition improve right now. Their condition can also worsen long-term creating greater cost to the health system and lower quality of life for patients in the future.

“National talked a big game during the election campaign, promising both tax cuts and improved health services, but now we’re seeing New Zealanders paying the price.

“This government is failing to deliver what they promised and is taking New Zealand’s health system backwards,” Ayesha Verrall said.

