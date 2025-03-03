Calls To Ditch NCEA Tests Expose A Deficit In School Leadership

Responding to principals calling for an end to new online NCEA tests due to low pass rates, ACT Education spokesperson Laura McClure says:

“We’ve tested literacy and numeracy and discovered big problems. A normal response would be to look at how our schools are equipping kids with these basic skills. Instead, we’ve got principals wanting to hide from reality and ditch the tests that expose the problem.

“What kind of leadership are kids getting when the message from their principals is, ‘this is too hard for you and we need to make the test easier?

"As a country we cannot afford to lower expectations and create a workforce defined by mediocrity. We must aim higher and empower every student to reach their potential.

“NCEA exists to offer real knowledge and skills, and set real standards – not to give qualifications to everyone. Testing against real standards makes the system accountable.

“We need to lift our aspirations and ensure school leavers have basic competencies – such as being able to understand the employment contracts they're signing.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

