Mark Mitchell Missing In Action

Police Minister Mark Mitchell is avoiding accountability by refusing to answer key questions in the House as his Government faces criticism over their dangerous citizen’s arrest policy, firearm reform, and broken promises to recruit more police.

“Despite being responsible for policing, Mark Mitchell is missing in action. He has refused to answer questions on key issues affecting New Zealander’s safety,” Labour police spokesperson Ginny Andersen said.

“Instead of fronting up on the citizen’s arrest proposal, Mitchell left it to Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith, despite strong opposition from the Police Association and Retail NZ.

“When asked about firearms law changes, Mitchell defers to Nicole McKee, a former gun lobbyist.

“On police recruitment, Mitchell promised 500 new officers in two years, but since his statement, police numbers have dropped. The Government now needs to recruit 572 officers in just nine months to meet its target—an impossible task if done properly. Instead of answering for his continued failures, he hides behind his deputy, Casey Costello, to respond.

“Meanwhile, under Mark Mitchell’s watch, methamphetamine use has surged to historic levels. New Zealanders deserve a Police Minister who will break the cycle of crime, not one who hides when the tough questions come,” Ginny Andersen said.

