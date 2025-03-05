Good Riddance: Prebble Resigns From Waitangi Tribunal

Te Pāti Māori welcomes the resignation of Richard Prebble from the Waitangi Tribunal. His appointment in October 2024 was a disgrace- another example of this government undermining Te Tiriti o Waitangi by appointing a former ACT leader who has spent his career attacking Māori rights.

“Regardless of the reason for his exit, Prebble was never fit to sit on the Waitangi Tribunal. His record speaks for itself- decades of bigotry and opposition to Māori self-determination,” said Te Pāti Māori Co-Leader Rawiri Waititi.

“Prebble thinks that Hobson’s pledge has more mana than the Māori text of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, he apparently did not read any tribunal reports until after he was appointed, and he was surprised to find out that Māori did not cede sovereignty.

“His resignation was inevitable- he was always going to leave because he lacked the values and commitment necessary to serve effectively in this position.”

“This was clearly a political stunt, driven by the ACT Party, so they can tell all their followers that the Waitangi Tribunal has gone ‘woke’,” said Te Pāti Māori Co-Leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

“The Waitangi Tribunal was created to investigate breaches of Te Tiriti and uphold Māori justice. Yet this government installed someone who was a key architect of Rogernomics—the policies that sold off our whenua, slashed Māori jobs, and entrenched poverty in our communities. His appointment was an insult, and his departure is overdue.

“His resignation presents an opportunity. The Crown must do the right thing and appoint more Māori to the Tribunal. This is not a space for stale old politicians who have worked against Māori—it is for those steeped in tikanga, whakapapa, and a lifelong commitment to Te Tiriti justice,” said Ngarewa-Packer.

