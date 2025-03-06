Expanded Specialist Youth Services Coming For Regions In Need

Hon Matt Doocey

Minister for Mental Health

Minister for Mental Health Matt Doocey has announced details for a $3.5 million annual funding boost to increase access and expand specialist infants, children and adolescents mental health services (ICAMHS) in Tairāwhiti, Counties Manukau, and Waitematā.

“Through data we know these three regions have lower investment in Infant, Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services compared to other regions, this funding will help address that disparity,” Mr Doocey says.

“One of the biggest barriers to timely mental health support in New Zealand is workforce and this additional funding will enable the expansion of ICAMHS teams and services to some of their most vulnerable members of their communities.

The three regions all have individual plans for the additional funding:

Counties Manukau will receive the largest uplift of more than $2 million a year and will establish a dedicated clinical team for children up to intermediate schooling age who have moderate to severe mental health needs.

Waitematā plans to use the additional funding on specialist clinical roles to meet the needs of children with neurodevelopmental issues.

Tairāwhiti is still developing their approach, it expects to expand Hospital and Specialist Services to support the mental health needs of young people in their region.

“This is an example of the Government’s commitment to improving access and support for New Zealanders across the mental health continuum,” Mr Doocey says.

“This funding will also help enable these regions to deliver on the Government’s mental health and addiction targets and better support their mental health and addiction workforces.”

