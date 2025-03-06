Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Expanded Specialist Youth Services Coming For Regions In Need

Thursday, 6 March 2025, 1:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Matt Doocey
Minister for Mental Health

Minister for Mental Health Matt Doocey has announced details for a $3.5 million annual funding boost to increase access and expand specialist infants, children and adolescents mental health services (ICAMHS) in Tairāwhiti, Counties Manukau, and Waitematā.

“Through data we know these three regions have lower investment in Infant, Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services compared to other regions, this funding will help address that disparity,” Mr Doocey says.

“One of the biggest barriers to timely mental health support in New Zealand is workforce and this additional funding will enable the expansion of ICAMHS teams and services to some of their most vulnerable members of their communities.

The three regions all have individual plans for the additional funding:

  • Counties Manukau will receive the largest uplift of more than $2 million a year and will establish a dedicated clinical team for children up to intermediate schooling age who have moderate to severe mental health needs.
  • Waitematā plans to use the additional funding on specialist clinical roles to meet the needs of children with neurodevelopmental issues.
  • Tairāwhiti is still developing their approach, it expects to expand Hospital and Specialist Services to support the mental health needs of young people in their region.

“This is an example of the Government’s commitment to improving access and support for New Zealanders across the mental health continuum,” Mr Doocey says.

“This funding will also help enable these regions to deliver on the Government’s mental health and addiction targets and better support their mental health and addiction workforces.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 