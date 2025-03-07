RIF Support For West Coast Projects

Hon Shane Jones

Minister for Regional Development

A total of $15.3 million from the Regional Infrastructure Fund will go towards upgrading Hokitika Airport and key port facilities at Greymouth and Westport, Regional Development Minister Shane Jones says.

“Ensuring the West Coast continues to be well-connected, productive and resilient is important to the economic health of the region and the entire country,” Mr Jones says.

Hokitika Airport, the largest airport on the West Coast and critically important to the region, will receive a $9.8m loan towards its $16.4m upgrade to help to reduce flight delays and cancellations, reduce aircraft maintenance costs and increase airport operational safety. Around 38 jobs will be created during construction.

The West Coast Ports Infrastructure upgrade programme will receive a $5.5m loan to upgrade Westport Port and Greymouth Port.

“These are the only port facilities of their kind on the West Coast between Nelson and Bluff, making them vitally important for the local fishing industry and minerals sector. The upgrades will make these ports more resilient and support the expansion of mineral extraction and fisheries operations, helping to drive the West Coast’s economic development,” Mr Jones says.

“This work will help boost the New Zealand economy. Good regional infrastructure supports the efficient and sustainable movement of people and goods and facilitates trade and investment. We are committed to prioritising spending to areas where it matters most.

“Resilient and enabling infrastructure is clearly needed on the West Coast and these investments from the Regional Infrastructure Fund are a strong statement that the Coalition Government is delivering to drive economic growth in the region.”

Mr Jones also today welcomed the completion of a significant flood resilience project on the West Coast.

“It’s fantastic to see the completion of the Hokitika Floodwall. This is a key flood resilience project on the West Coast and was part of the Shovel-Ready Programme funded through the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund – Infrastructure Reference Group.

“It will provide West Coast communities with greater protection during severe weather events,” Mr Jones says.

Under-Secretary Jenny Marcroft spoke at the opening of the floodwall today.

In Budget 2024, the Coalition Government announced a $101m investment from the Regional Infrastructure Fund to support 42 flood resilience projects across the country. Good progress is being made on these projects including 30 with shovels in the ground, all contracts signed with funding recipients, two projects complete, and six projects on track to be completed by June 2025.

Since 2018, through Kānoa – Regional Development & Commercial Services, the New Zealand Government has approved more than $244.6m in funding toward projects on the West Coast.

