Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Deputy Prime Minister To Visit The United States

Monday, 10 March 2025, 10:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Winston Peters
Deputy Prime Minister
Minister of Foreign Affairs

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters will travel to New York and Washington DC later this week for discussions on world affairs and to continue to build New Zealand's ties with the United States.

Mr Peters will hold meetings with members of the Trump Administration including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, other US political contacts, and senior representatives of the United Nations.

"The United States is one of New Zealand's closest and most important partners," Mr Peters says.

"This visit provides a chance for the New Zealand Government to engage directly with the Trump Administration in Washington on our mutually beneficial bilateral relationship.

"New Zealand and the United States have a long history of close and broad cooperation in pursuit of shared interests, and we look forward to discussing in Washington how to continue building on that in the months and years ahead."

A wide range of international issues will also be discussed during Mr Peters’ visit.

"Whether Ukraine, Gaza, the Indo-Pacific or security cooperation, there's a lot to discuss - and we look forward to doing so both in New York and in Washington DC."

Mr Peters departs New Zealand on Thursday 13 March and arrives back on Friday 21 March.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 