Deputy Prime Minister To Visit The United States

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Deputy Prime Minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters will travel to New York and Washington DC later this week for discussions on world affairs and to continue to build New Zealand's ties with the United States.

Mr Peters will hold meetings with members of the Trump Administration including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, other US political contacts, and senior representatives of the United Nations.

"The United States is one of New Zealand's closest and most important partners," Mr Peters says.

"This visit provides a chance for the New Zealand Government to engage directly with the Trump Administration in Washington on our mutually beneficial bilateral relationship.

"New Zealand and the United States have a long history of close and broad cooperation in pursuit of shared interests, and we look forward to discussing in Washington how to continue building on that in the months and years ahead."

A wide range of international issues will also be discussed during Mr Peters’ visit.

"Whether Ukraine, Gaza, the Indo-Pacific or security cooperation, there's a lot to discuss - and we look forward to doing so both in New York and in Washington DC."

Mr Peters departs New Zealand on Thursday 13 March and arrives back on Friday 21 March.

