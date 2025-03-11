Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Improving Visibility Of Dependent Children To The Court

Tuesday, 11 March 2025, 8:05 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Nicole McKee
Minister for Courts

An operational process change has been introduced to enhance the visibility of dependent children of defendants in the criminal court, Minister for Courts Nicole McKee says.

“The improved process, which has been developed jointly by the Judiciary and Ministry of Justice, with support from several stakeholders from across the Justice Sector, aims to improve the consistency with which the court is made aware of the needs of dependent children when a primary caregiver may be facing a custodial remand or sentence.”

“The changes introduced include modifications to forms used by Defence Counsel and agencies to capture information about dependent children, as well as targeted communications to Defence Counsel and agencies highlighting the importance of bringing this information to the attention of the court.

“In addition, updated Court forms enable the Judiciary to record this information.

“The information will support the Court with bail and sentencing decisions and will function as a prompt for agencies present in proceedings to enquire about care arrangements for a defendant's dependent children when they are facing a custodial remand or sentence,” Mrs McKee says.

“We all remember the case of Malachi Subecz, the five-year-old who was murdered by his caregiver in 2021 while his mother was in prison. In her independent review Dame Karen Poutasi stated: ‘Malachi was “unseen” at key moments when he needed to be visible.’

“This is a significant step towards ensuring the children of defendants facing a custodial remand or sentence are visible, so that their interests can be considered by the Court.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 