New Chair Appointed To NZTE

Hon Todd McClay

Minister of Trade and Investment

Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay today announced the appointment of Charles Finny as Chair of the Board of New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE).

NZTE is the Government’s international business development agency tasked with supporting Kiwi businesses to export more and grow international markets. “The work of NZTE is critical to enabling economic growth through trade that will raise living standards, create higher-paying jobs and deliver more opportunities for New Zealanders,” Mr McClay says.

“Charles Finny will bring strong international trade and business experience to the NZTE Chair role.”

Mr Finny has more than 40 years of experience in the trade and export sector. He was the chief executive of the Wellington Regional Chamber of Commerce, a former diplomat and trade negotiator who helped to achieve trade agreements with Singapore, China and Taiwan, and a former chair of Education New Zealand.

He previously served on the NZTE Board from 2009 to 2021.

Mr McClay said that cabinet had agreed to refocus the work of NZTE to drive greater export value and open up more markets for New Zealand export businesses.

Mr McClay has also recognised the significant contribution of outgoing NZTE Chair Jennifer Kerr.

“I want to thank Jennifer for her time on the Board both as director and as Chair,” Mr McClay says.

“Her leadership though the disruption caused by the pandemic ensured that NZTE continued to promote New Zealand business interest. Jennifer leaves NZTE well positioned to deliver on the Governments growth agenda, and I wish her well in her new role at the University of Waikato.”

