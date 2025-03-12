Councils Need To Follow Govt’s Lead On Procurement

ACT Leader David Seymour is calling on local councils to ditch complex procurement rules, in line with today’s announcement for central government from the Economic Growth Minister.

“MBIE encourages local councils to follow all-of-government practice on procurement, so councils should sit up, take notice, and rapidly implement simplified procurement policies in line with the Government’s moves.

“It’s absurd that councils are forcing traffic management operators and pipeline technicians to explain their commitment to Te Tiriti, or their approach to climate change, or their recycling practices.

“Last year, the Government has scrapped Labour’s race-based procurement targets, but local councils seemed to miss the memo. Many councils continue to interrogate would-be contractors about the ethnicity of their employees, or whether they are Māori-owned.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“When a council considers a contractor, the focus should be on value for money – can they get the job done, at a competitive price.

“Dopey procurement rules add more costs to contracts, and discourage some operators from even trying to bid for contracts. Less competition for council contracts ultimately means higher prices, and higher rates.

“Simplification of council procurement will cut costs, promote competition, and reduce the cost of living.”

ACT’s research team has identified examples of ridiculous procurement rules at local councils across the country. These can be provided to media on request.

© Scoop Media

