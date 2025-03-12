Procurement Proposals Pose Risk To People And Planet

The Green Party is concerned by the impact the Government’s proposed changes to procurement processes could have on people and planet.

“These proposals are nothing more than an attempt to weaken workers’ rights and erode environmental protections,” says Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson.

“Instead of undermining the accountability and responsibility Government agencies have to our people and Papatūānuku, we should be empowering our workers and protecting our environment from exploitation.

“This government’s idea of creating value is zero-sum, short-term, and extractive - with no sense of real long-term responsibility.

“Kicking electric vehicles in the Government fleet to the curb in the middle of a climate crisis and eroding the responsibility of agencies to support a living wage in times of rising poverty, does not make any logical sense.

“These proposals lower our standards to the floor. This speaks to the broader agenda of this Government and the legacy it will leave behind, a legacy of persistently punching down on workers while fuelling the already raging climate crisis fire.

“We can do better, we deserve better, and we are looking forward to showcasing what better could look like with our Green Budget in May,” says Marama Davidson.

