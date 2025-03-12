Foreign Minister Welcomes Potential Ukraine Ceasefire

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has welcomed the agreement reached by Ukraine and the United States on a potential ceasefire.

“We congratulate US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on this positive step.

“We also acknowledge Saudi Arabia’s role as the host of the talks between the United States and Ukraine.

“The ball is now in Russia’s court.

“We look forward to discussing ongoing developments with Secretary Rubio in Washington next week,” Mr Peters says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

