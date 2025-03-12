Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Foreign Minister Welcomes Potential Ukraine Ceasefire

Wednesday, 12 March 2025, 2:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Winston Peters
Minister of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has welcomed the agreement reached by Ukraine and the United States on a potential ceasefire.

“We congratulate US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on this positive step.

“We also acknowledge Saudi Arabia’s role as the host of the talks between the United States and Ukraine.

“The ball is now in Russia’s court.

“We look forward to discussing ongoing developments with Secretary Rubio in Washington next week,” Mr Peters says.

