INVESTMENT SUMMIT: Māori Business Success Primed For Investment

Hon Tama Potaka

Minister for Māori Development

Iwi and Māori businesses will be in prime position to seize international co-investment opportunities at the Infrastructure Investment Summit this week as a recent economic report revealed Māori assets have grown to $126 Billion, Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka says.

More than 100 companies managing about $6 Trillion in capital will converge at the Government’s Infrastructure Investment Summit in Auckland this week, which will showcase Aotearoa New Zealand’s growth sectors and infrastructure pipeline.

“The release of the Te Ōhanga Māori – the Māori Economy 2023 report by MBIE earlier this week showed Iwi and Māori organisations have formidable financial muscle along with a wealth of cultural insight to invest with international organisations in major government infrastructure projects.

“Growing the Māori economy is about jobs and growth for all Kiwis. When infrastructure is built, employment rises and everyone benefits. That’s why this government is so focused on economic growth,” Mr Potaka says.

A Panel of Iwi leaders, alongside Minister Potaka, will highlight the burgeoning opportunities for investors to work with Iwi and Māori businesses. The Panel features some of the key Iwi leaders driving significant economic growth including Justin Tipa (Ngāi Tahu and Ngāti Mamoe), Rukumoana Schaafhausen (Ngāti Hauā, Waikato), Tukoroirangi Morgan (Waikato), and Jamie Tuuta (Ngāti Mutunga, Ngāti Tama, Ngāti Maru and Te Ati Awa).

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Iwi and Māori are saying we’re here, we’re open for business, and we want to partner with the Government and with the world. The Summit provides an opportunity for them to put their best foot forward and demonstrate areas where international companies can align and invest in opportunities for economic growth.

“The Summit will highlight our cultural interests and intergenerational investment horizon as providing key points of difference globally and competitive advantage in key markets,” Mr Potaka says.

“Representatives from various large Iwi and Māori companies will also be attending including Ngāi Tahu Holdings with its success in tourism, fisheries and property, Tuaropaki Trust with investments in geothermal energy and horticulture, and Tainui Group Holdings with notable success in commercial properties and infrastructure.

“While traditional industries such as agriculture, forestry and fishing have long been foundational to Māori business, activity is shifting toward new sectors such as energy, property development, professional services, scientific research and tourism.

“Investing with Iwi and Māori can mean gaining a partner with a deep commitment to intergenerational development, a responsibility to care and grow opportunities in their rohe, and a unique understanding of the local environment and future workforce.”

© Scoop Media

