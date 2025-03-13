Good Progress On Action To Stabilise Disability Support Services

Hon Louise Upston

Minister for Disability Issues

Minister for Disability Issues Louise Upston is pleased with progress to stabilise the disability support system so it can deliver better outcomes for disabled people.

In August 2024, the Independent Review into disability support services made recommendations to stabilise services and provide a base for further work to strengthen them.

“Six months on, good progress is being made towards ensuring disabled people receive fair, consistent, and transparent services and supports,” Louise Upston says.

“In addition to running the nationwide community consultation process currently underway, DSS has also made progress in:

“Good progress has been made, but there is still work to do so the system is fair, equitable, transparent, and sustainable.

“The Taskforce will soon begin further work to strengthen disability support services, with more community engagement to come later this year,” Louise Upston says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

