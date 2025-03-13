Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

INVESTMENT SUMMIT: Improving Access To Justice Through Investment

Thursday, 13 March 2025, 4:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Paul Goldsmith
Minister of Justice
 
Hon Nicole McKee
Minister for Courts

New Zealand’s justice sector presents investment opportunities spanning the next 30 years, Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith and Courts Minister Nicole McKee outlined at the New Zealand Infrastructure Investment Summit today.

“In recent years the state of our nation’s courthouses have started to be addressed. Work on a number of significant projects is already underway, including new courthouses in Tauranga, Papakura and Whanganui and major upgrades at two of the country’s busiest courts, Auckland District Court and Manukau District Court,” Mr Goldsmith says.

“Now we’re looking to take that to the next level. That creates an opportunity for investment. It also means jobs for Kiwis in these areas as the rebuilds begin.

“This government is focused on economic growth and the more investment we can generate, the more benefits we see, as the infrastructure projects bring work and income to the regions.

“That is why we want to accelerate investment and partner with those who can share their expertise in investment property development and innovative funding solutions, and work to create high quality justice infrastructure,” Mr Goldsmith says.

“There are both immediate and longer-term opportunities for investment over the next 30 years,” Mrs McKee says.

“We intend to follow a Public Private Partnership model to design, build, finance and maintain three new courthouses - a new District Court in Waitakere, a combined High and District Court in Rotorua, and a new Māori Land Court, also based in Rotorua.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“This is a project of real significance, with a capital investment of estimated to be over $400m. These buildings will address critical capacity and functionality issues, improve access to justice and enhance service delivery for years to come.

“Investing in justice infrastructure means contributing to improving access to justice, enhancing community safety and supporting economic development.

“And economic development is all about growth and jobs.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 