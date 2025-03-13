INVESTMENT SUMMIT: Improving Access To Justice Through Investment

Hon Paul Goldsmith

Minister of Justice



Hon Nicole McKee

Minister for Courts

New Zealand’s justice sector presents investment opportunities spanning the next 30 years, Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith and Courts Minister Nicole McKee outlined at the New Zealand Infrastructure Investment Summit today.

“In recent years the state of our nation’s courthouses have started to be addressed. Work on a number of significant projects is already underway, including new courthouses in Tauranga, Papakura and Whanganui and major upgrades at two of the country’s busiest courts, Auckland District Court and Manukau District Court,” Mr Goldsmith says.

“Now we’re looking to take that to the next level. That creates an opportunity for investment. It also means jobs for Kiwis in these areas as the rebuilds begin.

“This government is focused on economic growth and the more investment we can generate, the more benefits we see, as the infrastructure projects bring work and income to the regions.

“That is why we want to accelerate investment and partner with those who can share their expertise in investment property development and innovative funding solutions, and work to create high quality justice infrastructure,” Mr Goldsmith says.

“There are both immediate and longer-term opportunities for investment over the next 30 years,” Mrs McKee says.

“We intend to follow a Public Private Partnership model to design, build, finance and maintain three new courthouses - a new District Court in Waitakere, a combined High and District Court in Rotorua, and a new Māori Land Court, also based in Rotorua.

“This is a project of real significance, with a capital investment of estimated to be over $400m. These buildings will address critical capacity and functionality issues, improve access to justice and enhance service delivery for years to come.

“Investing in justice infrastructure means contributing to improving access to justice, enhancing community safety and supporting economic development.

“And economic development is all about growth and jobs.”

