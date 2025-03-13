Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Labour Does Not Support PPPs For Prisons

Thursday, 13 March 2025, 7:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

Labour does not support the private ownership of core infrastructure like schools, hospitals and prisons, which will only see worse outcomes for Kiwis.

“Despite all of this Government’s talk about bipartisanship on infrastructure and the importance of long-term planning and investment, Labour wasn’t briefed on this,” Labour corrections spokesperson Tracey McLellan said.

“The National Party thinks PPPs are the solution to all problems, but they often end up costing us more. This isn’t how we would’ve gone about it – it is unclear what the ongoing costs over 25 years will be, whether it is good value for taxpayer money, or even if it is cheaper or better than what public investment would do.

“They are already planning to spend $800 million on only the first phase of this project, so New Zealanders are paying for this regardless.

“Previous iterations of PPPs in prisons have gone terribly wrong – but at least National has learned its lesson on operations and this facility will continue to be run by Corrections.

“This is a backwards announcement. We shouldn’t be building more beds to lock more people up and this kind of investment should be going towards reducing crime and increasing rehabilitation,” Tracey McLellan said

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 