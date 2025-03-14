Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Pharmac Acting Chief Executive Welcomed

Friday, 14 March 2025, 11:02 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon David Seymour
Associate Minister of Health

Associate Health Minister with responsibility for Pharmac David Seymour has welcomed Pharmac’s Acting Chief Executive Brendan Boyle.

Brendan Boyle will start as Pharmac’s Acting Chief Executive on Monday 31 March, for a period of up to six months, taking over from Sarah Fitt.

“In a trying fiscal environment, we need to prioritise funding and resources and ensure Pharmac remains focused on the basic function of procuring medicine for people who need it, to the best of its abilities,” Mr Seymour says.

“Last year in my letter of expectations I made it clear that I want Pharmac to work in partnership with consumers, clinicians, suppliers and the health sector to improve health outcomes for New Zealanders underpinned by robust data and evidence.

“Pharmac should have appropriate processes for ensuring that people living with an illness, along with their carers and family, can participate in and provide input into decision-making processes around medicines – this commitment is in the ACT-National Coalition Agreement.

“The Government is doing its part. Last year we allocated Pharmac its largest ever budget of $6.294 billion over four years, and a $604 million uplift to give Pharmac the financial support it needs to carry out its functions - negotiating the best deals for medicine for New Zealanders.

“We want to build a world-class health system, and that requires access to world-class medicines.”

