Parliament

INVESTMENT SUMMIT: Growth Sectors On Offer

Friday, 14 March 2025, 11:58 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Todd McClay
Minister for Trade and Investment

Global investors, worth a combined $6 trillion, at the Infrastructure Investment Summit in Auckland were today told New Zealand will be saying yes to investment, by Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay.

The Government showcased investment opportunities across sectors that included renewable energy, advanced transportation including space, cleantech, aquaculture, and minerals and resources.

“New Zealand is an ambitious, innovative nation. We are globally connected, rich with opportunity, and open for business. If you’re looking for a place to invest, build, or grow, New Zealand is the place to be,” Mr McClay says.

“The sectors showcased today provide investors with a clear picture of the diverse opportunities available and this is just the beginning. There are many more areas where New Zealand has a strong competitive advantage, including tourism, wood processing, and of course high-quality, safe food and beverage,” Mr McClay says.

“To accelerate growth, and create better paying jobs for Kiwis, we welcome investors who bring capital, global expertise, networks, and the ability scale faster and compete globally.”

The Government is making it easier to secure foreign direct investment by:

  • Reforming foreign investment laws
  • Reforming immigration settings
  • Implementing a Fast Track Approvals regime
  • Establishing Invest New Zealand by 1 July this year
The world has responded positively to this shift in ambition with Australian company Plenary -- a global infrastructure investor, announcing at the Summit its commitment to bidding on at least five New Zealand public-private partnership (PPP) projects over the next five years and its plan to establish an office in New Zealand within the next 18 months.

There has been significant interest from the UAE and Malaysian funds in energy, forestry, space and construction.

“I have today announced that Invest New Zealand will be operational by 1 July this year. Invest New Zealand is the government’s one-stop-shop, problem solver for investors, proactively identifying high-impact opportunities, cutting through red tape, and connecting investors to drive Kiwi growth.

“Our message to investors is simple: if it’s good for New Zealand and good for New Zealanders, we are ready to back you. New Zealand is open for business, and we will be saying yes to investment.”

