ACT In The Engine Room Behind New Infrastructure Projects

ACT MP and former civil engineer Simon Court is welcoming the suite of projects announced at the Investment Summit set to capitalise on new and improved private infrastructure delivery pathways.

“The private sector brings innovation, expertise and capital – both domestic and international – that drives faster delivery of better infrastructure that stands the test of time.

“After a long PPP hiatus, supercharging New Zealand’s PPP model was priority number one for me as Infrastructure Under-Secretary, and it’s pleasing to see several PPP projects take centre stage as we showcase to global investors New Zealand’s opportunities."

There are several PPP announcements from the Summit: Transport: Northland Roads of National Significance PPP, with the first 26-kilometre stage approved for the next procurement stage.

Corrections: Christchurch Men’s Prison Redevelopment PPP, with funding approved through Budget 2025.

Justice: three upcoming new courts in Waitakere and Rotorua to be delivered via PPP.

Speaking from the Summit, Mr Court is buoyed by investor interest in other private-friendly opportunities relating to models he has led as Under-Secretary, including strategic leasing (or ‘PPP-lite’), market-led (or ‘unsolicited’) proposals, and Infrastructure Funding and Financing Act ‘special purpose vehicles’ (SPVs).

“Health Minister Simeon Brown has signalled the trifecta of PPPs, strategic leasing, and market-led proposals are all on the cards for upcoming health infrastructure – all have important roles to play as we drive our health infrastructure recovery.

“Summit attendees have already expressed particular interest to me in this ‘PPP-lite’ strategic leasing pathway as an easier way to get involved on smaller scale projects.

“There was also significant interest in SPV opportunities – where private capital finances infrastructure in exchange for levies on those benefitting – under the Infrastructure Funding and Financing Act I am panel beating into shape. This is great news, particularly for local government infrastructure.”

Mr Court is also welcoming the tolling concession announcements. Tolling concessions have delivered great infrastructure abroad, including through PPPs, where users – rather than taxpayers – foot the bill.

