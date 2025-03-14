INVESTMENT SUMMIT: Investors Excited At Summit’s Opportunities

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon

Prime Minister

International investors have left New Zealand excited about the opportunities created at the first Investor Summit held in Auckland over the past two days, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says.

“Many millions of dollars is now under discussion and when those deals come to fruition, New Zealanders will not only see their roads, hospitals and schools built faster but they will see jobs created and businesses thrive around the new infrastructure.

“Over the past few days, our growth agenda has been turbo-charged, and I am very excited about the prospects,” says Mr Luxon.

Investors at the Summit from all over the world share that excitement.

Plenary, which is a long-term investor in infrastructure, and holds more than $98 billion worth of assets across the world, has identified New Zealand as a global priority for public private partnerships (PPP) and will launch a New Zealand office in the next 18 months. Patrick Lauren said: "Particularly for a company that's entering a market, we like to see that it's not chop and change. We're going to be bringing over people, we're going to be bringing over capital here.”

Webuild, which has committed to pursuing at least five PPP opportunities over a five-year timeframe and establishing an office in New Zealand within the next 18 months. Of the Northern Expressway Guido Cacciaguerra said: “It's the first PPP, of course, which is very important because if the Government gets this right, it's the most powerful marketing tool to attract more investors in the future.”

Chairman and CEO of Spanish investor Acciona Jose Manuel Entrecanales said the Government was to be congratulated for bringing the investors together at the Summit and indicated his company’s interest in both the Northland Expressway and the second Harbour crossing. “I congratulate the Government and the Opposition for this, it’s a well-worth effort by the Government to bring to international infrastructure investors a mindshare of what opportunities your country has.”

Paul Newfield of Morrison said the Government’s message that New Zealand is

a great place to invest because it is a safe haven in an uncertain world, is a good one. He says stability of institutions and an adherence to the rule of law is an important factor for companies looking to invest.

Global investment group CDPQ from Quebec is also encouraged by the messages at the Summit. Sydney based Managing Director Jean-Étienne Leroux said they have a $9 billion fund available for Australia and New Zealand. “We are looking for predictability and stability. I have been covering this region for more than 10 years and we are now very happy to feel our capital is so welcome in this country.”

“This is just the beginning,” Mr Luxon says.

“We have sent a clear message that New Zealand is open for business and, that message has been received.

“This is a huge boost to our growth agenda, and we will be pursuing these opportunities with every tool we have.

“Because growth is good for New Zealand.”

