National Botches Health Funding Numbers

Health Minister Simeon Brown’s claim that the Government has put $16.68 billion into the health system over three years is wrong.

Simeon Brown has repeatedly claimed the Government is putting “$16.68 billion more put into our health system over three years” when the actual amount is half that at $8.4 billion.

“The Health Minister should learn how to read government accounts. He should be referring to spending over three government budgets – some of that money will not be spent until 2030 - not three years,” Labour health spokesperson Ayesha Verrall said.

He made the $16.68 billion claim in a speech to the BusinessNZ Health Forum, in the media, and in Parliament.

“This is rich coming from a government that delights in calling others in the health sector financially illiterate but can’t read their own budget,” Ayesha Verrall said.

“The Government has not funded the health system enough to keep up with costs, and services are being cut as a result.

“We know that front line staff are bearing the brunt of the chaotic cuts at Health New Zealand and patient care is suffering because of it.

“New Zealanders are feeling it in their back pocket too. The cost of going to your GP has gone up, costs for prescriptions have gone up and it’s harder to get an appointment.

“This is what happens with a minister who doesn't understand what life is like for patients, carers and healthcare workers," Ayesha Verrall said.

