First discussion with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer

Statement by Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay following first discussion with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer

“This week I held my first discussion with newly confirmed U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer during a 45-minute online meeting. We used the opportunity to talk about the strong and mutually beneficial trade relationship between New Zealand and the United States.

“New Zealand and the U.S. have a well-balanced and complementary trade profile, with U.S. consumers enjoying many of our high-quality goods and services and U.S. exporters benefiting from New Zealand’s low tariff regime and enabling investment framework.

“We discussed the importance of open and fair market access between our countries and agreed to continue dialogue as the US administration’s trade policies are implemented.

“Officials at the New Zealand Embassy in Washington, remain engaged with their U.S. counterparts, and I look forward to meeting USTR Greer in-person soon to further discuss ways to grow trade and investment between our two countries.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

