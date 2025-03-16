Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

First discussion with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer

Sunday, 16 March 2025, 2:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Statement by Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay following first discussion with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer

“This week I held my first discussion with newly confirmed U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer during a 45-minute online meeting. We used the opportunity to talk about the strong and mutually beneficial trade relationship between New Zealand and the United States.

“New Zealand and the U.S. have a well-balanced and complementary trade profile, with U.S. consumers enjoying many of our high-quality goods and services and U.S. exporters benefiting from New Zealand’s low tariff regime and enabling investment framework. 

“We discussed the importance of open and fair market access between our countries and agreed to continue dialogue as the US administration’s trade policies are implemented.

“Officials at the New Zealand Embassy in Washington, remain engaged with their U.S. counterparts, and I look forward to meeting USTR Greer in-person soon to further discuss ways to grow trade and investment between our two countries.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 