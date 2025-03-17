Education Delegation Departs For Europe & UK

Hon Erica Stanford

Minister of Education

Education Minister Erica Stanford is leading a New Zealand delegation to Iceland to participate in the 2025 International Summit on the Teaching Profession (ISTP).

“The summit will be attended by Education Ministers, union leaders, and teacher leaders from high performing OECD countries. It provides an excellent opportunity for sharing best practice and gaining an international perspective on common challenges,” Ms Stanford says.

The New Zealand delegation includes representatives from the Ministry of Education, the Post Primary Teachers’ Association (PPTA) Te Wehengarua and the New Zealand Educational Institute (NZEI) Te Riu Roa.

This year’s summit theme is ‘Quality Education: The Key to Prosperity and Well-being’. The discussion topics include building a foundation for equitable and inclusive education, supporting educators to foster equity and wellbeing, and the educator’s role in child-centred education systems.

“Everything we’re doing is aimed at lifting achievement and closing the equity gap so all Kiwi kids can succeed. I look forward to continuing to share our education journey with my ministerial counterparts and strengthening New Zealand’s education ties with the world,” Ms Stanford says.

Minister Stanford will also travel to the United Kingdom, Sweden and Germany.

While in the UK, she will meet with the Secretary of State for Education, Department for Education officials, the Office for Standards in Education, and the Education Endowment Foundation. She will also visit local schools and have meetings with Oxford University Press and the Cambridge Assessment.

In Stockholm, Sweden, Minister Stanford will give a keynote speech and participate in the 2025 Knowledge Rich Curriculum Forum. In Hamburg, Germany, Minister Stanford will participate in a German New Zealand Chamber of Commerce networking event to promote overseas investment in New Zealand.

Minister Stanford travelled to the UK and Europe on 16 March and returns to New Zealand on 29 March.

