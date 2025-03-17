Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Caroline Flora Reappointed As Chief Censor

Monday, 17 March 2025, 4:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Brooke van Velden
Minister of Internal Affairs 

Minister of Internal Affairs Brooke van Velden has today announced that Caroline Flora has been reappointed as New Zealand’s Chief Censor.

“I am pleased to announce that Ms Flora has been reappointed for a three-year term of office as the Chief Censor in charge of the Office of Film and Literature Classification [the Classification Office]”, says Ms van Velden.

The Classification Office is responsible for classifying material, including films, video games, and streaming content published in New Zealand. It is also responsible for determining if certain content meets the threshold to be classified as objectionable, which makes it illegal to possess.

This is Ms Flora’s second term as Chief Censor. She has a background in law and has previously held senior roles and the Ministry of Health and New Zealand Police.

“Freedom of expression is very important to this Government, and to me personally. I have confidence that Ms Flora will continue to balance the right to freedom of expression with the role of protecting New Zealanders from exposure to abhorrent, illegal content, such as child sex abuse material.”

