PMs Luxon & Modi Deepen NZ-India Ties

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon

Prime Minister

17 March 2025

PrimeMinister Christopher Luxon and Indian PrimeMinister Narendra Modi held productive talks in New Delhi today.

Fresh off announcing that New Zealand and India would commence negotiations towards a Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement, the two Prime Ministers released a joint statement detailing plans for further cooperation between the two countries across a range of areas.

That included the announcement of a new Defence Cooperation Arrangement.

“In today’s world, security is the foundation of prosperity - and India is a key partner of New Zealand in the Indo-Pacific,” Mr Luxon says.

“This arrangement will open up new areas of collaboration between our defence forces and facilitate closer defence ties.”

The Joint Statement also outlined opportunities to work more closely around political relations, trade, science and technology, people-to-people and sporting links, and cooperation in regional and international settings.

New Zealand will increase its diplomatic footprint in India, establishing additional roles in New Delhi and Mumbai to further New Zealand’s profile and promote interests on the ground.

“My meetings today have allowed us to unlock new opportunities and potential partnerships that will serve the people of NewZealand and India.”

While in Delhi, PrimeMinister Luxon also met with Indian President, Her Excellency Droupadi Murmu, and gave the opening address as Chief Guest at the Raisina Dialogue, India’s premier defence and security conference.

NZ-India Joint Statement

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

