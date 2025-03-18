Still No Certainty For Disability Communities

One year on from the Government’s abrupt and callous changes to disability funding, the community still has no idea what the future holds.

“Disabled people, their families and carers have gone through so much heartbreak over the past year because of this heartless Government,” acting disability issues spokesperson, Carmel Sepuloni said.

“We’ve seen disability communities lose out on things like equipment, respite and activities; people frozen out of disability care homes; disabled people being paid less than the minimum wage; a freeze on the Enabling Good Lives rollout and of course, the gutting of Whaikaha.

“We held public meetings throughout the country last year, listening to disabled people and understanding their new challenges following the government’s changes. Their stories were dire.

“The Government is taking disabled people and their communities backwards. Louise Upston cannot keep pretending that nothing’s wrong and that there aren’t people suffering because of her Government’s choices.

“With community consultations for feedback on policies affecting disabled people closing next Monday – I urge communities to share their stories.

“This is a matter the Minister must take seriously and make amends for. It is simply unacceptable that disability communities are still struggling for certainty a year on,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

