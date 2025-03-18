Green Party Backs Volunteer Firefighters In Their Call For ACC Recognition

The Green Party stands in support of volunteer firefighters petitioning the Government to step up and change legislation to provide volunteers the same ACC coverage and benefits as their paid counterparts.

“Firefighters put their lives at risk to protect us, so it is crucial that we do everything we can to look after them,” says Green Party ACC spokesperson Benjamin Doyle.

“No one who risks their life for their community should suffer without support. A fair system would value every firefighter, paid or unpaid. By amending ACC legislation, we can take a step towards a system that stands by those who stand up for us.

“Volunteers respond to emergencies alongside career firefighters. They deserve coverage for long-term illnesses resulting from prolonged exposure to hazardous environments–including cancer, asthma, cardiovascular diseases, and musculoskeletal issues.

“Sometimes people forget the extent of the things firefighters witness in the course of their duties. Volunteer firefighters may not be eligible for compensation related to work-induced mental health conditions. Impacts from long-term or repeated traumatic experiences, which are so common in firefighting roles, aren't recognised.

“This is just one piece of the work we need to do to transform ACC into a human-centred organisation, which helps people in times of unexpected need and provides comprehensive support for people when they’re at their most vulnerable. No one should be falling through the cracks–let alone those who put their health and wellbeing on the line to keep us safe.

“Today, the Green Party is calling on the Government to urgently consider the petition to amend ACC legislation and ensure that all those who risk their lives to keep us safe–paid or otherwise–have the support they deserve.

“Injury and illness should not serve as punishment for the risks volunteer firefighters take for our communities and whanau. It’s well past time we show them the care and respect they have earned,” says Benjamin Doyle.

