Proceeds Of Crime To Fund Safety Measures In Central Auckland

Tuesday, 18 March 2025, 11:26 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Simeon Brown
Minister for Auckland
Hon Nicole McKee
Associate Minister of Justice

The Government will boost anti-crime measures across central Auckland with $1.3 million of funding as a result of the Proceeds of Crime Fund, Auckland Minister Simeon Brown and Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee say.

“In recent years there has been increased antisocial and criminal behaviour in our CBD. The Government is committed to cracking down on lawlessness and antisocial behaviours in central Auckland,” Mr Brown says. 

“This funding will support Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) to deliver initiatives which will help improve safety in the CBD and surrounding retail areas. Initiatives include improved lighting, more CCTV cameras, and an increase in the number of security patrols in the area to deter criminal and anti-social behaviour in our city.

“These latest anti-crime measures will complement the new Federal Street 24/7 police station set to open in the coming months, and the Government’s investment to ensure there are additional police officers in the Auckland CBD to improve safety. This is all part of our plan to restore law and order.”

Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee is pleased to support this initiative using the Proceeds of Crime Fund. It will be jointly managed by New Zealand Police and the Auckland Council.

“Auckland’s central city is an economic engine for both the region and for New Zealand, contributing 8 per cent of our national GDP in 2023. It’s our gateway for international visitors and investors, as well as a cultural and entertainment centre for communities. Ensuring the safety of all people in our CBD is a top priority for me as Minister for Auckland,” Mr Brown says.

The Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act 2009 enables New Zealand Police to seize money and assets that have been obtained directly or indirectly from the proceeds of crime. Once all legal matters are addressed, the recovered money is placed in the Proceeds of Crime Fund.

“Converting the assets seized from criminals into funding for initiatives that address crime-related harm and support community wellbeing is a valuable extension of our justice system,” Ms McKee says.

"This funding is another positive step forward for ensuring our central city is a safe, vibrant and enjoyable place for all to live, play and work."                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                   

Notes:

  • Breakdown of funding by group:
Funded entity2024-27 Funding
  
Business Association 
Heart of the City Business Association$150,649
Karangahape Road Business Association$39,217
Newmarket Business Association$109,231
Parnell Incorporated$82,486
Ponsonby Business Association$10,600
Uptown Business Association$7,950
  
Local Board 
Waitematā Local Board$50,454
Total annual funding$450,587
Total 3 year funding$1,351,761

