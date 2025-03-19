NZ Must Act On Israel’s Slaughter Of Children

The Green Party is calling on Government MPs to support Chlöe Swarbrick’s Member’s Bill to sanction Israel for its unlawful presence and illegal actions in Palestine, following another day of appalling violence against civilians in Gaza.

“Aotearoa New Zealand cannot remain a bystander to the slaughter of innocent people in Gaza. We can and must act now to sanction Israel for its crimes, just like we did with Russia for its illegal action in Ukraine,” says Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick.

“With Green, Te Pāti Māori and Labour’s committed support, we now need just six of 68 Government MPs to pass my Unlawful Occupation of Palestine Sanctions Bill into law.

“In just the last 24 hours, Israel’s strikes on Gaza have killed at least 400 people, mostly children and women, and left many more injured.

“There’s no more time for talk. If we stand for human rights and peace and justice, our Parliament must act.

“In September, Aotearoa joined 123 UN Member States to support a resolution calling for sanctions against those responsible for Israel’s ‘unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including in relation to settler violence.’

“Our Government has since done nothing to fulfil that commitment. Our Unlawful Occupation of Palestine Sanctions Bill starts that very basic process.

“No party leader or whip can stop a Member of Parliament exercising their democratic right to vote how they know they need to on this Bill. There is no more hiding behind party lines. All 123 Members of Parliament are each individually, personally responsible,” says Chlöe Swarbrick.

Notes:

Palestinian authorities reported that 404 people were killed and over 600 people injured in yesterday’s airstrikes by Israel. According to Gaza’s Government Media Office, the airstrikes in Gaza City, Khan Younis, Deir Al-Balah and Rafah wiped out entire families.

Israeli military officials said the IDF targeted Hamas military commanders and political officials. However, Save the Children reported that most of those killed in the airstrikes were women and children.

In recent weeks of the ceasefire, Israel had cut off power to Gaza, and enforced a total siege on the entry of aid and supplies into the territory for Palestinian communities already facing starvation and illness.

The attacks by Israel take place during the holy month of Ramadhan, an important month in the Muslim calendar.

At least 48,577 Palestinians have been killed, and 112,041 wounded, throughout Israel’s war on Gaza.

Elsewhere in Palestinian territory, 43 Palestinian children have been killed in the West Bank since last October, a spike of nearly 250%, according to UNICEF.

Standing Order 288 outlines the process for Member’s Bills to bypass the member’s bill ballot (colloquially known as the 'biscuit tin'), with the support of 61 non-executive members. With 55 Opposition members now officially in support of Swarbrick’s Unlawful Occupation of Palestine Sanctions Bill, the support of just 6 Government MPs is necessary to get the Bill onto the floor of Parliament.

On 10th December 2024, Swarbrick wrote to all Members of Parliament asking their support for the Bill to bypass the ballot, and later asked the Prime Minister in the House if there would be any Government policy or position preventing MPs from exercising their democratic right to support the Bill bypassing the ballot. He said that he would have a “good look at the Bill”.

