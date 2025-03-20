Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Construction Begins On New Adult Mental Health Building In Christchurch

Thursday, 20 March 2025, 12:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Simeon Brown
Minister of Health
 
Hon Matt Doocey
Minister for Mental Health

Health Minister Simeon Brown and Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey attended a sod turning today to officially mark the start of construction on a new mental health facility at Hillmorton Campus.

“This represents a significant step in modernising mental health services in Canterbury,” Mr Brown says.

“Improving health infrastructure is a priority for the Government to ensure patients have access to timely, quality healthcare, including mental health services.

“This important project will provide 80 inpatient beds for adults with acute needs and is part of an ongoing transformation of mental health facilities in Canterbury and around New Zealand.

“The design of this facility incorporates features from previous builds and has been designed to provide contemporary mental health services and a safer environment for people with mental health needs.”

The Hillmorton Campus redevelopment will continue over the next 10–15 years, ensuring services meet the needs of the community now and in the future.

“We know that in order to improve outcomes and experiences for people with mental health needs, facilities need to be modern and fit-for-purpose. This project reflects our commitment to delivering such facilities,” Mr Doocey says.

“The redevelopment of Hillmorton Campus will improve the whole adult inpatient service, ensuring a broader range of options are available to clinical teams to better support people in their time of greatest need.

“The impact of this enhanced continuum of care across services will be immense, leading to improved mental health outcomes and more seamless transitions for the patient back into the community.”

The new facility is expected to be completed at the end of 2027 and is being delivered by Naylor Love.

Notes:

  • The total budget for the project is $136.0 million.
  • The new building will replace the current Te Awakura facility for adults needing acute mental inpatient care.
  • Tranche 2 of redevelopment on the campus includes a replacement building for the Forensic Mental Health Service.
  • Renders and flythroughs of the building can be sent on request.

