Strong Interest In Modernising Biosecurity Law

Hon Andrew Hoggard

Minister for Biosecurity

There is wide public support for the Government’s work to strengthen New Zealand’s biosecurity protections, says Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard.

“The Ministry for Primary Industries recently completed public consultation on proposed amendments to the Biosecurity Act and the submissions show that people understand the importance of having a strong biosecurity system and improving it.

“It is vital this legislation is fit for purpose to manage increasing pressures from trade, travel, online purchasing, and climate change.”

Proposed amendments include higher fines for passengers bringing in undeclared high-risk goods, greater flexibility around importing requirements, and fairer cost-sharing for biosecurity responses.

The consultation, which ran from 19 September to 13 December, attracted 137 submissions.

“I am very pleased with the level of engagement. The submissions were high quality and showed broad support for modernising the Act.”

“There was particularly strong support for introducing new infringement offences, including additional penalties for travellers carrying high-risk goods.

“I acknowledge there was less support for some of the proposals, including greater cost-sharing with industry for biosecurity responses and changes to compensation eligibility.

“The need for further engagement with Government Industry Agreement (GIA) partners, iwi and Treaty partners, regional councils, importers, aviation and maritime sector bodies, and other interest groups to refine policy recommendations was received loud and clear.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Following further consultation with submitters to refine the proposals, the Ministry for Primary Industries expects to provide final policy recommendations later this year.

A report summarising the submissions is available on the MPI website here Proposed amendments to the Biosecurity Act | NZ Government

© Scoop Media

