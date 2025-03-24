Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

This Might Be The Most Important Thing The Government Does

Monday, 24 March 2025, 4:49 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

Welcoming Cabinet’s agreement on the shape of laws to replace the Resource Management Act, ACT Leader David Seymour says:

“Ditching the RMA and passing new laws centred on property rights might be the most important thing the Government does.

“Why can’t young New Zealanders afford homes? Why are power bills so high? Why can’t I buy McDonald’s in Wanaka? Each question has a common answer.

“The Resource Management Act is a 913-page monstrosity that has strangled New Zealand’s development potential. The RMA empowers objectors from any part of the country to block us from building homes, wastewater treatment plants, power plants, and roads.

“ACT has been beating this drum for more than a decade. I remember campaigning on it before I first entered Parliament in 2014. There’s been plenty of tinkering round the edges since the Act was passed in 1991, but only now are we seeing wholesale reform, delivered by ACT’s Simon Court alongside Chris Bishop.

“The reforms announced today are based on ACT’s 2022 paper, Building New Zealand and Conserving Nature. By refocusing resource management on the protection of individual property rights, we dramatically reduce the range of people who can interfere with the use of someone else’s land.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“One law will govern urban development and planning, while the other will protect the environment. It’s never made sense that the same laws that protect Fiordland National Park also determine whether a horse paddock in Helensville can have two homes built on it.

“The legacy of these reforms will be more productive activity, more high-paying jobs, and affordable housing. That’s how we give young Kiwis confidence to build families and futures here in New Zealand, and I’m very proud of the role ACT and Simon Court have played.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 