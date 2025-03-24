Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Greens Question Govt Commitment To Environmental Protection With RMA Reform

Monday, 24 March 2025, 5:18 pm
Press Release: Green Party

The Greens are calling on the Government to follow through on their vague promises of environmental protection in their Resource Management Act (RMA) reform.

“We have seen this Government bulldoze over biodiversity, freshwater and environmental protections for the sole purpose of profit and now they expect us to believe them when they say they are committed to protecting our natural world,” says the Green Party’s spokesperson for Environment, Lan Pham.

“Together, we can build a future that works for everyone, within the limits of our fragile planet. To do so we need an effective planning and resource management system that provides the tools we need to plan our way to a better future.

“We know what ‘continuing to protect the environment’ means to this Government. It means removing freshwater protections, bulldozing over our biodiversity, mining on conservation land and fast-tracking the already rapid deterioration of our natural world.

“The Greens would love to see the Government cut through the political posturing and actually create a system that protects the environment and prioritises the public good ahead of the private gain they are constantly pandering to.

“We plan on holding the Government to account to ensure these RMA reforms do not become the latest smash and grab against the environment,” says Lan Pham.

