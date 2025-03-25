Inner Hauraki Gulf Closed To Rock Lobster Fishing

Hon Shane Jones

Minister for Oceans and Fisheries

The inner Hauraki Gulf will be closed for three years to commercial and recreational spiny rock lobster fishing to help rebuild the population, Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones says.

“Locals have raised serious concerns about the decline of spiny rock lobster in the inner Hauraki Gulf, and this has been backed up by fishery-independent research. I share these concerns and to help the lobster population recover I’ve decided to stop spiny rock lobster fishing in the inner Gulf,” Mr Jones says.

The closure, from 1 April 2025, and other changes are part of Fisheries New Zealand’s biannual sustainability reviews which look at catch limits and management settings for fisheries around Aotearoa.

“Restoring this fishery will also help to address an issue I have prioritised – kina barrens. Rock lobster eat kina, which helps keep kina numbers down so they don’t destroy important marine habitat and cause bare areas known as kina barrens.”

The closure extends south from the Cape Rodney-Okakari Point Marine Reserve to Point Jackson Bay on the Coromandel Peninsula.

“I have decided not to increase catch limits for the rest of the Hauraki Gulf rock lobster fishery. Under the current settings the stock is expected to increase, and this will further support the recovery of rock lobster throughout the fishery,” Mr Jones says.

“I have also adjusted catch settings for Otago rock lobster, taking a cautious approach to ensure long-term sustainability of this fishery.”

Earlier this month, Minister Jones also made changes to catch limits for Pacific bluefin tuna in New Zealand waters.

“Pacific bluefin tuna, as a migratory species, is managed internationally throughout the Pacific Ocean by the Western Central Pacific Commission (WCPFC), of which New Zealand is a member.

“These tuna are doing well throughout the Pacific, and we’re seeing more of these fish in our waters. The WCPFC has agreed to increase New Zealand’s catch allocation, and I have changed catch settings to reflect this.”

“I have increased the total catch limit by 84 tonnes for the remainder of this fishing year to reflect the health of the stock and address concerns from commercial fishers who have been seeing increasing amounts of bycatch of Pacific bluefin tuna when targeting other fish.

“For the next fishing year, starting 1 October 2025, the total catch limit will be increased a further 6.5 tonnes, which includes increases for customary and recreational allowances.

“I want to acknowledge everyone who provided feedback on the proposals. The many submissions we received from tangata whenua, recreational and commercial fishers, environmental groups, and the public played an important part in the advice I received from officials, and the decisions I made,” Mr Jones says.

More information can be found on Fisheries New Zealand’s website.

