Improvements To The Proceeds Of Crime Fund

Hon Nicole McKee

Associate Minister of Justice

The Proceeds of Crime Fund will open a new funding round based on new criteria on 31 March Associate Minister of Justice Nicole McKee says.

“The new criteria will focus on supporting initiatives that will reduce violent crime contributing to the Government’s target of 20,000 fewer victims by December 2029.

“Government agencies are invited to submit using the funding proposal template and we encourage agencies to work with community groups as part of their proposals. We want to see targeted initiatives that prevent crime before it escalates into violent crime.

“The new template will support clear and consistent assessment of proposed initiatives, and I expect it to also capture information on the delivery, impact, and long-term benefits of each proposal.

“Our expectation is that proposals under the new criteria will be able to demonstrate clear outcomes. Rather than gangs benefiting through a programme which is yet to present its final report - some nine months after its conclusion - as was the case under the previous government,” Mrs McKee says.

The Proceeds of Crime Fund is not to be used as an on-going permanent funding source. Approved initiatives will be for short-term (maximum three year) funding applications that meet the Government’s targeted criteria.

The first funding round will open on 31 March 2025, with submissions due by 1 May 2025 and funding available to be utilised from 1 July 2025.

The terms of reference can be found here and more information on the Proceeds of Crime Fund can be found on the Ministry of Justice website here.

