Strong Relationship With PNG Reconfirmed

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon

Prime Minister

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape met in Wellington today, reaffirming the enduring partnership between New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

The Prime Ministers discussed opportunities to grow the trade and economic relationship, reaffirmed our close security and defence ties, and exchanged perspectives on current regional issues and challenges.

“New Zealand deeply values our friendship with Papua New Guinea, a crucial partner in the Pacific,” Mr Luxon says.

“We look forward to continuing to work alongside Papua New Guinea on issues facing the Pacific region, including climate change and upholding Pacific Islands Forum unity.”

The Prime Ministers signed a refreshed Statement of Partnership, which sets out a shared vision for the New Zealand – Papua New Guinea bilateral relationship as the countries look to celebrate 50 years of diplomatic ties in September.

“Our Statement of Partnership instils a new desire to achieve practical and meaningful outcomes that will contribute to Papua New Guinea through education, public sector support, climate change, increased business, trade and investment and regional security,” Mr Marape says.

“It is a two-way arrangement that is strategic, more focused and of mutual benefit particularly in developing stronger ties in agriculture and fisheries. It also increases and structures dialogue to be more frequent at Leaders’, Ministerial and Officials levels.”

During the visit, Prime Minister Luxon also announced a NZ$1 million investment in institutional linkages, responding to Papua New Guinea's aspirations to strengthen its public sector institutions. The fund will be able to support initiatives such as strengthened cooperation between disaster preparedness institutions and exchange of expertise in the governance of state-owned enterprises.

Prime Minister Marape is accompanied to New Zealand by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Justin Tkatchenko. While in New Zealand, the Papua New Guinea delegation will engage in various business and community events in Wellington, Blenheim, Hamilton and Auckland, before departing New Zealand on 28 March.

