Cuddles For Crims Out, Rights For Victims In

Welcoming the third-reading passage of sentencing reforms today, ACT Justice spokesperson Todd Stephenson says:

“Cuddling criminals didn’t work, so ACT campaigned on restoring consequences for crime, and rights for victims. Now, that’s written into law,” says Mr Stephenson.

“The reforms passed today deliver on ACT coalition commitments to create new aggravating factors for crimes against people working sole charge, or in a business attached to the family home.

“We also committed to giving greater weight to the needs of victims and communities over offenders. That’s come to pass with the principles of sentencing amended to include requirement to take into account information provided to the court about victims’ interests.

“Protecting the safety and property of New Zealanders is the government’s first and most important job. That’s why ACT is restoring balance to a system that has become too focused on criminals instead of victims.”

On retail crime:

“People working alone feel especially vulnerable, as do those who work in a business attached to the family home, because they can’t flee without putting loved ones at risk,” says ACT Ethnic Communities spokesperson Dr Parmjeet Parmar.

“I’ve met with shop workers and retailers in Auckland, who have taken costly security measures just so they feel safe as they provide for their families. It is heartbreaking because many people come to New Zealand and take these jobs with the understanding that this is a safe country.

“Now, these workers’ vulnerability is recognised in law. It is a great example of how ACT celebrates the contribution of peaceful and productive communities.”

